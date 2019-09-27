The 17-year-old finished the 86-km Doncaster-Harrogate route in 2:08:00, with Julie de Wilde (BEL) second and Lieke Nooijen (NED) third.

Catalina Soto Campos (CHI) and Cedrine Kerbaol (FRA) made what appeared to be a decisive move 24km out, with the combination of ineffective cooperation and a constant stream of crashes appearing to waylay the peloton's efforts to reel them in.

Video - Megan Jastrab outsprints rivals to win junior road race 02:47

However, it was all back together with 3km to and Jastrab, a pre-race favourite, made her move, along with Russian rider Aigul Gareeva 2km out but, while junior women's time trial winner Gareeva was caught on the line and had to settle for fourth, Jastrab, who had sat on the Russian's wheel, powered on to take the win.

"I can't believe it. I'm just smiling ear-to-ear right now and I'm just so grateful for my teammates today," said Jastrab in a post-race interview

"It wouldn't have been possible without them. They were there from beginning to end. I know a couple of them got caught behind a crash and they came back stronger than ever. I'm so grateful for them.

GB’s Elynor Backstedt came home in fifth in a race littered with crashes.