Cycling

World Championships - 'It has been a horrible morning!' - Slovenia's Vid Jeromel latest to crash out

It was a tough morning in Flanders at the 2021 Cycling Road World Championships. In this clip we see Slovenia's Vid Jeromel crash during the men's junior road race.

00:00:33, 2 hours ago