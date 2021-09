Cycling

Cycling World Championships 2021 - WATCH - Moment that Per Strand Hagenes attacks with 5km to go

Watch the moment from the men's junior race where eventual winner Per Strand Hagenes attacked with 5km to go. No-one would be able to live with the pace set by Hagenes and the Norwegian would come home to take the victory. You can watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:42, an hour ago