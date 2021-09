Cycling

Cycling world championships 'Strongest of the lot' - Per Strand Hagenes rides home to take junior men's title

Watch the finish to the men's junior race at the 2021 cycling road world championships where Norway's Per Strand Hagenes rode home to take the win. It was a piece of history as Hagenes became the first Norwegian man to win the junior race.

00:01:47, 28 minutes ago