The Italian’s remarkable victory came after he lost around 20 seconds changing bikes due to crank failure before he reached the first corner.

The 18-year-old posted 38:28.25 on the 27.6km route in Harrogate, a time which the final 12 could not better.

The Netherlands’ Enzo Leijnse finished second – more than seven seconds behind – with Germany’s Marco Brenner taking bronze.

The final four cyclists to set off on Monday ultimately placed from fourth through to seventh.

American Quinn Simmons was fourth ahead of Germany’s Michel Hessmann, while Tiberi’s team-mate Andrea Piccolo – out last – finished 30 seconds off the pace in sixth.

Lars Boven of the Netherlands came seventh.