The 17-year-old also won bronze in last year’s time trial, and finished fifth in the road race on Frday.

She will join the elite ranks with Trek-Segafredo in 2020, having raced for Storey Racing at junior level.

This season, she won Gent-Wevelgem, stages 1-2 and the overall in the EPZ Omloop van Borsele and finished second overall in the Healthy Ageing Tour Junior Women.

Video - ‘That’s a disaster!’ – Gareeva misses turn (still wins anyway) 01:37

In May, she was the youngest rider to take part in the elite women’s Tour de Yorkshire, finishing in 35th place overall.

She said: "I'm very excited to be joining Trek-Segafredo from 2020. It doesn't feel real yet, and I can't wait to meet up with the rest of the team.

" Trek do so much for women's cycling, supporting female riders and helping them develop and treating everyone the same, that it is an honour to join them. "

“They have so many experienced and established riders to learn from, so hopefully, I can find myself in the peloton, improve, show what I've got and help out in the team. I can't wait!"

Ina Teutenberg, Trek-Segafredo director said: "We are really excited to have one of the biggest up-and-coming talents join the team. I am personally looking forward to working with Elynor and helping her make the transition into the elite ranks.

“She is known for both her mental and physical strength, which will help her make the big step up from junior."