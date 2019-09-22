Day one of the UCI Road World Championships saw the Netherlands come out victorious in the first ever Team Time Trial (TTT) Mixed Relay, while there was a surprise bronze medal for a young British team in Harrogate.

Video - Strong Netherlands group win Team Time Trial Mixed Relay 02:11

The poor weather in North Yorkshire didn't dampen the passion from the fans or the performance from the riders.

Eleven teams took part in this first ever TTT Mixed Relay, and mixed really was the way to describe the start list too; some teams chose to really go for it and field some of their top riders, whereas others saw the event as an opportunity to field some younger less-experienced riders.

Stellar names like Tony Martin, Elia Viviani and Tadej Pogacar all took part, but Primoz Roglic – who was expected to ride - was replaced late on by young Jaka Primozic.

Great Britain chose a young team, but it was a team with plenty time trial pedigree. Harry Tanfield, Anna Henderson and the rest really gave their all, emptying themselves all the way to the line, that and a late puncture for Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini and a comedy of errors for Elise Chabbey of Switzerland meant that they held on to a medal position with bronze.

Video - Team GB's Lowden and Henderson put hosts in lead with strong Mixed Time Trial ride 01:26

This event also gave everyone the first look at the finishing circuit in Harrogate – a tricky, technical circuit with sharp ramps and tight bends. Luckily, even with the wet roads, nobody hit the deck, but it is going to be a very interesting week of races – particularly when the road races hit the tight Harrogate segment.

Mixed Relay draws mixed reaction

The first TTT Mixed Relay drew the crowds in Yorkshire, but fans and riders alike were unsure how to react online.

Report by Tim Bonville-Ginn