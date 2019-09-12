The Italian said he has spoken with coach Davide Cassani about featuring at the event, which will be live on Eurosport and takes place between September 22-29.

However, Nibali insists he will not decide until after this week's GP de Quebec and GP de Montreal WorldTour races in Canada.

"I don't know," Nibali told reporters. "I've spoken with Davide Cassani about it, but I'll only know whether I'll go or not after Quebec and Montreal. If I do go, it would be as a helper for Sonny Colbrelli and Matteo Trentin.

"I don't feel bad, considering that it was a stressful season with both the Giro and the Tour. I managed to win a stage at the Tour, but it wasn't easy.

“I recovered quite well afterwards, and I managed to switch off mentally, which I sometimes think is the most important thing.

“I had good sensations at the Deutschland Tour, but I'm not exactly in my best condition ever, either – especially for the World Championships."

Nibali secured a solo-stage win on the penultimate day at the Tour de France, and admits it was a tiring affair following his second-placed finish at the Giro d’Italia.

"I used up a lot of energy there. It was one of the coldest Giro there's been in terms of average temperature, and it rained all the time," Nibali added.

"Those things have an impact on how you feel, plus there was a week less between the Giro and Tour compared to last year."