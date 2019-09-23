Her win was not without its drama, as she went the wrong way at one point, opening up the chance of Shirin van Anrooij of Netherlands winning the event.

Nonetheless, she composed herself to keep top spot and finished 3.61 seconds ahead of the Dutchwoman, with Great Britain's Elynor Backstedt third.

"There was a kind of mess in my head, and I kept going," she said of the incident.

"People showed me the way and I went right. I don’t really know what happened really," Gareeva said afterwards. "I knew that I was the best, but I won by just a small bit of time."