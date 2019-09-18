Getty Images
Geraint Thomas and Geoghegan Hart lead British World Championship team
Geraint Thomas, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Adam Yates are among the biggest names who will be representing Great Britain at the upcoming World Road Championships.
The event is set to take place in Yorkshire between September 21 and September 30 and will feature the likes of Tour de France champion Egan Bernal.
And now British Cycling has announced the home squad, which will comprise of four Team Ineos riders - Geoghegan Hart, Thomas, Owain Doull and Ian Stannard, along with Mitchelton-SCOTT's Adam Yates and Katusha–Alpecin's Alex Dowsett.
This is the first time that Britain has played host to the World Road Championships since 1982.
The class of 2019 will be looking to emulate Mark Cavendish, the last Brit to win the men's road race, back in 2011.
GB Elite Men's Time Trial - 25 September
Geraint Thomas
Alex Dowsett
Elite Men's Road Race - 29 September
Geraint Thomas
Adam Yates
Owain Doull
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Ian Stannard
Ben Swift