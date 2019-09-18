Geraint Thomas and Geoghegan Hart lead British World Championship team

The event is set to take place in Yorkshire between September 21 and September 30 and will feature the likes of Tour de France champion Egan Bernal.

And now British Cycling has announced the home squad, which will comprise of four Team Ineos riders - Geoghegan Hart, Thomas, Owain Doull and Ian Stannard, along with Mitchelton-SCOTT's Adam Yates and Katusha–Alpecin's Alex Dowsett.

This is the first time that Britain has played host to the World Road Championships since 1982.

The class of 2019 will be looking to emulate Mark Cavendish, the last Brit to win the men's road race, back in 2011.

GB Elite Men's Time Trial - 25 September

Geraint Thomas

Alex Dowsett

Elite Men's Road Race - 29 September

Geraint Thomas

Adam Yates

Owain Doull

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Ian Stannard

Ben Swift