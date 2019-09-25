RACE UPDATES

15:47

Dennis and Roglic, who kept pace with the Australian after being lapped, cross the line together and Dennis defends his title with a mammoth advantage of 1:08.93. Mad. Alex Dowsett takes fifth in a hugely respectable showing.

Evenepoel (BEL) takes second with Ganna (ITALY) third.

15:40

Roglic is suffering and Dennis zips past the Slovenian. Of the finishers, here is the current top three. As things stand it looks like Dennis and Evenepoel have first and second wrapped up - the battle appears to be for third.

1 EVENEPOEL Remco 1:06:14.28

2 GANNA Filippo +46.07

3 BEVIN Patrick +48.23

15:33

Campanaerts is off his bike again - this time for a mechanical; he is back on but it has been a torrid, torrid day for the Belgian.

15:30

Dennis is in the midst of a masterclass, the Australian rider has a one-minute-and-five-second advantage over Evenepoel at the second split.

15:29

Evenepoel assumes the lead: what a ride from the 19 year old, who is 46 seconds quicker than Ganna.

15:27

Bob Jungels, five-time Luxembourger National Time Trial Champion, rolls in in 20th. Tough day for the 27 year old.

15:25

Dennis nips past the aforementioned stricken Campanaerts, and looks very strong after what has been a difficult year. The top three of those who have finished as things stand:

1 GANNA Filippo 1:07:00.35

2 DOWSETT Alex +6.77

3 KANGERT Tanel +12.60

15:15

Italy's Ganna goes quickest: 1:07:00. Elsewhere, Campenaerts has hit the deck and that could be his chances gone. Another Belgian Evenepoel is quickest after the second check, mind, 46'50".

15:10

Alex Dowsett finishes in a time of 1:07:07.12 that is some 59 seconds quicker than Luke Durbridge, with Archibald down to third. Ganna is looking good and could knock the Essex man off his perch.

15:05

Defending champion Rohan Dennis is 18 seconds up on Evenepoel, while Roglic is a full minute down on the Australian - fairly understandable given those Vuelta exploits.

14:55

Evenepoel,19, such is his excellence, skipped the U23 ITT, is looking very, very strong out there. Italy's Filippo Ganna has set the benchmark at the second intermediate split with a time of 47'25". Archibald still leads with 17 riders having finished.

14:50

Tony Martin is third after the first time check, with Filippo Ganna and Evenepoel making three.

14:42

Archibald has set the time to beat: 1:0816.28. All riders are out on the course now, with Eurosport's Brian Smith stating that he reckons a time of 48km/h should be enough to claim the title. Pierre Latour, two-time French time trial champion, sits in second at +33'65".

14:40

And Roglic is out on the course. Evenepoel is the quickest through the first time check 19'17", with GB's Dowsett 13 seconds down.

14:30

The last 10 riders are as follows. Bradley Wiggins is backing Primoz Roglic for the win.

Video - Wiggins backs Roglic for World Championship TT glory 07:16

TIME RIDER NATIONALITY 14:29:00 AFFINI Edoardo ITA 14:30:30 CASTROVIEJO Nicolas Jonathan ESP 14:32:00 MARTIN Tony GER 14:33:30 KUNG Stefan SUI 14:35:00 HAGA Chad USA 14:36:30 OLIVEIRA Nelson POR 14:38:00 ASGREEN Kasper DEN 14:39:30 ROGLIC Primoz SLO 14:41:00 CAMPENAERTS Victor BEL 14:42:30 DENNIS Rohan AUS

14:21

Remco Evenepoel, 2019 European Time Trial Championship winner, is out on the course with Dunbar edging towards the finish, meaning he will have caught Ramunas Navardauskas (LTU), Khaled Alkhalaifah (KUW) and Nazir Jaser (SYR) over the 54km course.

14:11

Lampaert, who set off at 13:54, comes through the first intermediate time check at 19'48", four seconds shy of Archibald. However, minutes later Luke Durbridge sets the time to beat at 19’31”.

14:06

Alex Dowsett sets off, just moments after Dunbar rolls through the second time check - which is at 37.4km - with the fastest time of 49'36".

13:50

John Archibald has set the pace through the first intermediate split with a 19"44. Archibald's team-mate Alex Dowsett is set to roll off the ramp at 14:06. That leaves Dunbar in second and Poland's Kamil Gradek third.

13:45

Ireland's Dunbar rolls through the first intermediate split at 20’18", Alexey Lutsenko, expected to do be a contender in the road race, is due to set off at 13.48.

13:35

Navardauskas has passed the first time check at 21’53” - Eddie Dunbar will be rolling through the first intermediate split soon, which is 16.7km into the 54km course, and will be interesting to see how he measures up.

13:25

After yesterday’s conditions, it is a fair bit drier already in and around the streets of Yorkshire, with some actual sunshine expected later on Tuesday.

13:20

Ramunas Navardauskas is first down the ramp – as standard the stronger riders are out later.

13:19

We're underway!

13:15 - Who will win?

Little is known about the form of defending champion Rohan Dennis (underway last at 14:42:30), with the Australian returning to racing for the first time since his Tour de France crash. Our tip? European champion Remco Evenepoel, for no other reason than he is absolutely superb.

Anyway, there's an easy way to find out if we're correct. Tune into Eurosport 1 or the Eurosport Player now!

13:00 - Hello!

It's the big one! Welcome to LIVE text coverage of the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial from Yorkshire. Weather update: disappointingly dry, so don't expect any glorious puddle moments like this today:

Video - Price-Pejtersen crashes and splashes into giant puddle during time trial 00:16

Your favourite rider, Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania, is first down the ramp at 13:18:30 and not a second later.

BRADLEY WIGGINS' 60 SECOND PRO

Video - 60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial 01:07

TIME TRIAL EXPLAINER