Getty Images
Tour champion Bernal confirmed for World Championships in Yorkshire
Tour de France champion Egan Bernal will compete in the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, the Colombian Cycling Federation announced on Wednesday.
Bernal secured his first Grand Tour title when leading home Team Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas in Paris in July.
- Watch the UCI Road World Championships LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
- Bernal makes history with Tour triumph
He will bid to become the first South American to make the podium at the championships, although the road race course is unlikely to favour the diminutive 22-year-old.
Bernal has never raced in the Road World Championships or the UK.
The event takes place between September 22-29.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react