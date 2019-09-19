WHEN IS IT ON?

The championships will take place from Sunday, September 22nd through to the 29th.

WHERE IS IT?

The Road World Championships takes place across Yorkshire with different starts and routes across the county. It will be the fourth time the road championships will be hosted in the United Kingdom.

IS IT ON TV?

THE SCHEDULE

Sat Sept 21: Beverley-Tadcaster-Wetherby-Harrogate Circuit – Para-cycling Road Races (C1 Event)

Sun, Sept 22: Harrogate Circuit – Team Time Trial Mixed Relay – 28km (two circuits)

Mon Sept 23: Harrogate Circuit – Women Junior Individual Time Trial – 14km (one circuit)

Mon, Sept 23: Men Junior Individual Time Trial – 28km (two circuits)

Tues Sept 24: Ripon to Harrogate – Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial – 32.5km (route plus one circuit)

Tues, Sept 24: Women Elite – Individual Time Trial – 32.5km (route plus one circuit)

Wed, Sept 25: Northallerton to Harrogate – Men Elite Individual Time Trial – 54km (route only)

Thurs, Sept 26: Richmond to Harrogate – Men Junior Road Race – 144.5km (route plus three circuits)

Fri, Sept 27: Doncaster to Harrogate – Women Junior Road Race – 91.5km (route only)

Fri, Sept 27: Men Under 23 Road Race – 192.5km (route plus three circuits)

Sat, Sept 28: Bradford to Harrogate – Women Elite Road Race – 149.5km (route plus three circuits)

Sun Sept 29: Leeds to Harrogate – Men Elite Road Race – 284.5km (route plus seven circuits)

WHO ARE THE ROAD RACE CHAMPS?

The reigning champion in the men’s road race is Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

The women's champion is Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans).

WIGGINS ON SWIFT

