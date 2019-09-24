The Dane posted a time of 40:20.42 on the rain-soaked Ripon to Harrogate 30km route, with Ian Garrison taking silver ahead of USA team-mate Brandon McNulty.

Bjerg, 20, headed to Yorkshire as favourite having held the rainbow jersey since 2017, where he won the U23 time trial in Bergen before defending his title in Innsbruck a year later.

As the last rider on course, Bjerg mastered the tricky conditions to finish more than 26 seconds ahead of second-placed Garrison.

Garrison had set the early pace with a time of 40:46.87, and he remained top as the final 10 riders started to cross the line.

Out 10th last, European champion Johan Price-Pejtersen was one victim to the weather, with the Dane almost completely submerged in water when steering into a giant puddle.

McNulty was out sixth last and managed to sneak into the podium places after finishing ahead of Denmark’s Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen.

The penultimate rider, Belgium’s Brent van Moer finished fifth – 43 seconds behind Bjerg.