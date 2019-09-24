Please refresh to keep getting the latest updates

HEADLINES

Women's world ITT under way at 15.30 BST

Heavy rain delays start in Yorkshire

Favourite Annemiek van Vleuten sets off at 16.22

Van Vleuten targeting world time-trial hat-trick

LATEST UPDATES

16.02 - At the 14.2km time-check, Alena Amialiusik of Belarus is setting the early pace. Of the 10 riders to cross that checkpoint, she is comfortably the quickest – posting 20:28.71. Simmonds is more than a minute back.

15.54 - Some riders have been tentative out the traps, but not Australian Amanda Spratt - last year's road race silver medallist - who sets off with the most confidence we've seen of any rider so far. The proof was in the pedalling, with many opting to just coast down and around the first few turns.

15.42 - GB's Hayley Simmonds takes to the streets of Ripon. The 31-year-old won time trial bronze at the European Games in Minsk earlier this year, and bronze at last year's Commonwealth Games too. An outside shout for a medal? Or a top-10 finish at least? Let's see...

15.33 - It's looking damp out there, and the first few riders are taking it slow at the start as they size up the state of the tarmac. The intervals between each rider have been reduced too, just to add to the anxiety of each rider!

15.30 - Let's. Get. Racing. The women's time trial has just started - time to see who can navigate the Yorkshire puddles and claim the rainbow jersey.

15.22 - The final 12, and their scheduled start times - not long until we get going! Kuwait's Noura Alomairi will be first out the traps shortly...

15.00 - Rain, rain, go away.... If you're wondering how torrential the weather must be for the start to be delayed, look no further than the men's U23 time trial which took place earlier today.

Mikkel Bjerg secured an emphatic hat-trick, but it was Dutch team-mate and European champion Johan Price-Pejtersen who made a splash - crashing and almost submerging himself completely in a puddle........

Video - Price-Pejtersen crashes and splashes into giant puddle during time trial 00:16

14.45 - CAN ANYONE STOP VAN VLEUTEN?

Welcome to the live text coverage of the women's ITT at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire - which will now start at 15.30 BST due to heavy rain.

Two-time defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten is the heavy favourite going into the 30km Ripon-Harrogate ITT - can anyone deny the Dutchman her hat-trick?

You can watch the ITT live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player - while we wait for that to get under way, take a look at Van Vleuten's victory last year below, while you can also watch Bardley Wiggins' 60 Secon Pro and our Time Trial Explainer.

Video - Annemiek van Vleuten roars to world title 02:05

BRADLEY WIGGINS' 60 SECOND PRO

Video - 60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial 01:07

TIME TRIAL EXPLAINER