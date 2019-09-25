World Championships - Men’s Elite ITT: LIVE

RACE UPDATES

13:19

We're underway!

13:15 - Who will win?

Little is known about the form of defending champion Rohan Dennis (underway last at 14:42:30), with the Australian returning to racing for the first time since his Tour de France crash. Our tip? European champion Remco Evenepoel, for no other reason than he is absolutely superb.

13:00 - Hello!

It's the big one! Welcome to LIVE text coverage of the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial from Yorkshire. Weather update: disappointingly dry, so don't expect any glorious puddle moments like this today:

Video - Price-Pejtersen crashes and splashes into giant puddle during time trial 00:16

Your favourite rider, Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania, is first down the ramp at 13:18:30 and not a second later.

BRADLEY WIGGINS' 60 SECOND PRO

Video - 60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial 01:07

TIME TRIAL EXPLAINER