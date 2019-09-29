Getty Images
Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly
Mads Pederson produced a major upset to win a sodden men’s road race at the World Championships for Denmark after a dramatic finale saw pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel crack.
Pedersen led home Matteo Trentin (Italy) and Stefan Kung (Switzerland) after the three riders surged clear in the closing stages ahead of the Harrogate finale.
Van der Poel (Netherlands) had looked set to take glory but blew up with 13 kilometres remaining, with Gianni Moscon (Italy) following soon after to leave a three-way battle.
More to follow.
