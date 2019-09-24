Van Vleuten has not lost a UCI Road World Championships time trial since 2016 when Amber Neben took the title, but it was another American who undid her on this occasion as Dygert secured her first senior world title.

The 22-year-old from Indiana won the junior time trial and road race in Richmond four years ago and is a five-time world champion on the track but had her finest hour on the road in the rain of Ripon; her winning margin of one minute, 32 seconds was the largest since time trial started at the World Championships back in 1994 for men or women.

Heavy rain in the morning and a poor forecast saw the UCI delayed the start by 40 minutes to clear water from the roads and deploy stewards with yellow flags in areas where standing water remained; no such measures had been taken earlier in the day when U23 rider Johan Price-Pejtersen crashed after hitting an enormous puddle.

Some rain was still falling by the time the first riders went out in conditions that no-one will have relished - except Dygert, who took to the course like a duck to water, catching two riders in the first 10 km of the race.

That figure was soon up to seven as the gruelling course and tough conditions took their toll on the field and any concerns that Dygert had gone out too hard were put to bed as she continued to eat into the time of early leader Alena Amialiusik.

It was eight by the end, including some decorated riders, to suggest that the American who had gone out 20th from the end had produced one of the great rides.

Van Vleuten's hopes of a third consecutive time trial title appeared to have vanished before she had even taken to the ramp and the intermediate time check showing she was 69 seconds down would have left her in no doubt as to the size of the challenge.

It was entirely too much for her to make up as she was forced to battle for the minor medals, pipped to silver by her team-mate Amanda van der Breggen to give the Dutch two medals, but neither of them gold.