Price-Pejtersen took a nasty tumble after trying to ride through an enormous puddle on the course of the Under-23 men's individual time trial in Ripon earlier today.

Torrential rain had left parts of the course underwater although not impassable and organisers chose to go ahead with the event.

The women's elite event later in the day was delayed to allow parts of the course to be pumped or cordoned off - but only after the morning race saw Price-Pejtersen and others crash out in spectacular fashion.

"I think it was a bit extreme," Price-Pejtersen said.

"In my opinion I think they should have cancelled it for a bit, until at least the pools [of water] had gone and the rain had stopped being so extreme.

"Everywhere you tried to go... you had to take the pools of water into account, you weren't able ride the apex that you trained for, so yes, very extreme."

Hungary's Attila Valter also hit the tarmac, sliding down the road before remounting to finish 28th and heading straight for hospital after crossing the finish line.

Ilan Van Wilder struggled too and hit out afterwards at the decision to let the riders race.

"It is super dangerous and I think it is irresponsible to let it go ahead," Van Wilder said.

"It was no longer raining, but really pouring. You take the longest route to avoid puddles, against all time trial principles."