Eekhoff was part of a three-man group which remarkably caught up with four riders in the final kilometre of the 173km Doncaster to Harrogate route.

The seven riders then sized each other up ahead of the sprint to the line, but it was Eekhoff who squeezed over the line first, with Samuele Battistella (Italy) claiming silver and Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) bronze.

Great Britain’s Thomas Pidcock finished an agonising fourth, with Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Colombia), Andreas Lorentz Kron (Denmark) and Tobias Foss (Norway) also missing out on a podium spot.

Video - 'We can't believe it!' - Eekhoff strikes gold in seven-way sprint 02:39

Pidcock was caught up in a crash earlier in the race, and required a bike change before catching up with the pack. As the riders tackled Greenlow hill, wind split the pack as riders caught up with the breakaway.

The 24-man lead group became six when Bissegger, Foss, Battistella, Pidcock, Idar Andersen (Norway) and Szymon Sajnok (Poland) all motored ahead.

Andersen suffered an agonising puncture with 14km to go before the final circuit, and it was then a five-way fight for gold as they extended their lead over the chasing pack.

Video - 'I raced with my heart!' - U23 champion Eekhoff talks through thrilling final moments 01:36

With 6km to go, Sajnok faded before Bissegger veered into Battistella’s front wheel while looking back.

Bissegger was unclipped but managed to keep up as Battistella gave the Swiss a stern look, but it was then all eyes on the finish with the chasing pack catching up.

A 14-second gap with 4km to go crept under 10 seconds with 3km remaining and five seconds with 2km to go.

The quartet were eventually caught up, and it was Eekhoff who saw off the other six to claim the rainbow jersey.