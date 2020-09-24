Anna van der Breggen claimed a superb victory in the women's World Championships time trial on a dramatic day of racing.

The Dutch rider clinched the win by 15 seconds from second-placed Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and her compatriot, Ellen van Dijk.

Reusser herself usurped Van Dijk in dramatic fashion just before Van der Breggen finally sealed victory in Imola in a winning time of 40:20.

But sadly the day's racing also saw defending champion Chloe Dygert suffer a very nasty looking crash as she went over a barrier and down a bank at the side of the road.

The 23-year-old was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold, but lost control on a corner. Her team car and paramedics immediately came to her aid.

"All we know is that she is conscious and talking,” USA Cycling said on Twitter. “More updates to come.”

Britain's Lizzie Banks briefly led proceedings as she recorded a time of 42:42 before that mark was swiftly smashed by almost a minute by Denmark's Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen in 41:42.

But it was Van der Breggen who would take the rainbow jersey after placing second in the event on four previous occasions.

Having just won the Giro Rosa for the third time, it was another memorable triumph for the Dutch star, who negotiated the 31.7km route expertly to top the podium.

"I said to my coach ‘please don’t tell me any split times’," said the 30-year-old.

"I just wanted to go as fast as possible. I only heard on the finish line that I had won. It was incredible."

Results

1 - Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) 40:20.1

2 - Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) 40:35.7

3 - Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 40:51.6

4 - Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 41:05.2

5 - Grace Brown (Australia) 41:21.3

6 - Amber Neben (United States Of America) 41:40.5

7 - Emma Norsgaard (Denmark) 41:42.3

8 - Mieke Kroger (Germany) 41:51.2

9 - Lauren Stephens (United States Of America) 42:03.2

10 - Vittoria Bussi (Italy) 42:06.8

