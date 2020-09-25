It was an extremely concerning sight to see American cyclist Chloe Dygert crash over a barrier during Thursday's UCI Road World Championship Time Trial.

Thoughts were with Dygert as she was taken to hospital in Bologna and treated for her injuries, with no reports forthcoming about the extent of the damage.

But thankfully Dygert is on the mend... although she has revealed pictures which show that the injury to her left leg was pretty severe.

"I remember thinking what if I can get my bike can I still win?" Dygert said in a social media post.

The first thing I remember was asking (chief coach) Jim Miller if I was done... then I looked down and saw my leg.

USA Cycling added further detail in a statement, saying:

"Chloe Dygert sustained a laceration to her left leg as a result of the crash. Dygert was immediately treated by event medics at the site of the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Bologna, Italy where she was treated by their medical team. She is out of surgery, resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery.

“'We are relieved that this crash was not worse than what it could have been. While this crash is distressing, Chloe is young and a fighter,' said Jim Miller, USA Cycling’s Chief of Sport Performance. 'With Chloe’s determination, we know she will be back riding before we know it. For now, we want her to focus on healing.'

"Kristin Armstrong, Dygert’s personal coach, sees Dygert coming back from this in even better form, 'Chloe is a gifted athlete. She’s had accidents in the past and returned stronger than ever. I have no doubt that this will be the case again.'"

Dygert posted an image of her leg on , but the picture is so graphic that we will not share in this article.

