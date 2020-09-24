American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a terrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday.

Dygert, 23, was setting the pace again after winning last year's title and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km circuit at Imola, but lost control on a corner.

Dygert hit a barrier and tumbled over the top down a bank. Her team car immediately came to her aid.

Images showed Dygert with blood across her legs and paramedics were soon in attendance as she was taken into a ambulance.

"All we know is that she is conscious and talking,” USA Cycling said on Twitter. “More updates to come.”

With additional reporting from Reuters

