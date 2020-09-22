Chloe Dygert Owen will be the favourite to retain her Individual Time Trial title when the Cycling World Championship begins on Thursday 24 September in Imola.

Racing is set to begin at 13:35 BST, with last year's top two (the American Dygert Owen and Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen) again the likeliest to take the rainbow jersey.

Road World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten is not expected to compete after fracturing her wrist and withdrawing from the Giro Rosa last week.

Why Imola?

The 2020 World Championships had been scheduled to be held in Switzerland, but a Swiss government extension of Covid-19 quarantine restrictions forced the UCI into a late venue change, moving the event to Imola.

As well as a venue change there was also a change in schedule, with the two individual time trials moved and the junior and U23 events postponed for a year, meaning that the 2020 Worlds will consist of four races across four days from Thursday 24 September to Sunday 24 September.

The Route

The riders will take on a 31.7km looped circuit that starts and finishes in Imola.

The Profile

The course is largely flat with just 200m of altitude gain.

Last Year's Race

America's Chloe Dygert Owen smashed the competition in last year's time trial in Yorkshire, beating her nearest rival Anna van der Breggen by 92 seconds.

Dygert Owen's winning margin was the biggest of any individual time trial at a World Championships, and her dominance was clear when she overtook 2014 champion Lisa Brennauer inside 12km of the 20.4km course.

Annemiek van Vleuten finished in third, the only other rider to record a time within two minutes of the American.

