138km to go – Feeding time

Riders are getting a feed at the moment and the pace remains benign. The race should erupt into life on the last three or four laps of this jagged, saw-tooth profile.

World Championships UCI to study crashes in 2021 season to improve rider safety 7 HOURS AGO

Friedrich has been dropped from the break, reducing their number to six.

Wout's to lose?

The bookies have Wout van Aert as the favourite today, but there are so many riders who could or might win.

Alaphilippe, Hirschi, Fuglsang, Roglic, Pogacar, Valverde, Woods, Kwiatkowski.... pick one, any one.

157km to go – A tough one to call

166km to go – The break

The peloton has already done three of the eight laps and an escape of seven has made it up the road. They got away right from the gun and have 5'16" of an advantage.

Included in the break are Jonas Koch, Torstein Traen, Marco Friedrich, Daniil Fominykh, Yukiya Arashiro, Eduard-Michael Grosu and Ulises Alfredo Castillo.

The race

The peloton will tackle nine laps in total of a punishingly hard circuit today, starting and finishing on the famous motorsport track in Imola. More exciting that what happens at the end though, is what happens in the middle; two absolute shinbreakers in the form of the Mazzolano and the Cima Gallisterna. The men's peloton will rack up 5,000 m of elevation gain today across the 258km route.

Yesterday the combination of hard climbing and beautiful scenery created a picturesque and dominant win for Anna van der Breggen and the Netherlands.

Sensational Van der Breggen takes second World Championships gold

Morning everybody!

And welcome to the live blog from the men's road race at the Imola World Championships!

World Championships Sensational Van der Breggen takes second World Championships gold 20 HOURS AGO