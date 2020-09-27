Alexey Lutsenko has withdrawn from the men’s road race at the World Championships in Imola after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Kazakh rider’s withdrawal was announced by his national federation on Sunday morning.

World Championships World Championship Men's Road Race - LIVE 2 HOURS AGO

In a statement, the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation said: “Alexey Lutsenko will not be able to represent the country at the World Championships on September 27 due to a positive test for coronavirus.

“Lutsenko’s test showed a positive on September 25. At the moment, the results of the re-testing are expected, on which the further program of the athlete will depend.”

Lutsenko was said to be asymptomatic, but under rules designed to prevent further spread of the disease, he must now self-isolate for seven days or until a negative test result is confirmed.

Following his withdrawal, Kazakhstan will now be represented by five riders from Astana.

It will no doubt be disappointing to the 28 year old who won stage six of this year’s Tour de France, and finished third overall in the UAE Tour.

Stage 6 Highlights - Outstanding Lutsenko, Alaphilippe's panache and a good day for Yates

World Championships UCI to study crashes in 2021 season to improve rider safety 7 HOURS AGO