14:32 - Home rider tales the lead

It was no real surprise that Max Walscheid lost his lead, but it's an impressive performance by home rider Edoardo Affini to take top spot. His Mitchelton-Scott teammate Luke Durbridge finishes just moments later, but is marginally short of matching the Italian's time and moves into second as things stand.

Current Podium:

Affini 37:25

Durbridge +00:05

Walscheid +00:26

14:25 - Max Walscheid sets the pace

Walscheid has posted the fastest time so far, but it would be a surprise if he remains on the top spot of the podium. GB's Geraint Thomas is underway as the first of the real star names to roll out. Thomas isn't riding in Sunday's road race due to the Ineos coronavirus rules (he needs to be in the 'bubble' a week before the start of the Giro d'Italia) and is a bit of a dark horse today.

14:05 - Fastest so far

The first ten riders are through the intermediate sprint, and it's Germany's Max Walscheid who is setting the pace with 19:39.60. The rain is beginning to fall now, which adds a tricky element for those yet to start. All of the big-hitters will be on the road inside the next hour.

13:40 - Worrying weather approaching

The sky is extremely dark on the horizon in Imola and some of the big names might have to contend with very tricky conditions if those clouds do arrive.

13:30 - Away we go

A. B. Wais of Syria gets the racing underway and the riders will roll out in 90 second intervals. We're expecting a result in just over two hours' time.

Last year's race

Australian time trial specialist Rohan Dennis dominated over the 54km distance in 2019, winning by over a minute ahead of Remco Evenepoel. Filippo Ganna was third.

Evenepoel's dramatic crash in Il Lombardia back in August means he will not be in contention this year, but both Dennis and Ganna will hope to make the podium at the absolute minimum.

Welcome to our LIVE updates

Good afternoon and welcome to our live updates of the Men's Time Trial at the Worlds in Imola. Filippo Ganna and Rohan Dennis are the favourites, but there are plenty of strong riders who will hope to challenge for the rainbow bands, not least the multi-talented Wout van Aert and his Jumbo-Visma teammate Tom Dumoulin.

Why Imola?

The 2020 World Championships had been scheduled to be held in Switzerland, but a Swiss government extension of Covid-19 quarantine restrictions forced the UCI into a late venue change, moving the event to Imola.

As well as a venue change there was also a change in schedule, with the two individual time trials moved and the junior and U23 events postponed for a year, meaning that the 2020 Worlds will consist of four races across four days from Thursday 24 September to Sunday 24 September.

The Route

The riders will take on a 31.7km looped circuit that starts and finishes in Imola.

The Profile

The course is largely flat with just 200m of altitude gain.

