Double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas revealed a technology failure hampered his podium hopes, after finishing fourth in the men's elite time trial at the Road World Championships.

The 34-year-old - competing in his first ever time trial at the Worlds - led the ranks for some time after posting a time of 36:31, but was pegged back in the closing stages and finished eight seconds behind Switzerland's Stefan Küng in third.

Filippo Ganna became the first Italian male to win a world time trial title, taking the gold medal on home soil ahead of Belgium's Wout van Aert in second.

While Thomas showed impressive form throughout the 31.7km Imola course, there was further cause for optimism for the 2018 Tour de France winner after he announced he was left to rely on pure instinct out on the road.

"I was riding completely blind," Thomas said. "I don't want to make excuses but I had no Garmin out there, so no clues about distance, power or time.

"The technology helps a lot with staying in focus and staying on the pedals, but the legs seemed pretty good and my pace judgement wasn't too bad.

"I would've liked to have medalled but that's how it is and I'm pretty happy with how it went, considering."

Thomas will miss Sunday's road race to instead link up with Ineos Grenadiers' bubble ahead of a tilt at the Giro d'Italia, which runs between October 3-25.

After missing out on the Tour de France earlier this summer, Thomas appears close to his best once again following a second-place finish in the Tirreno-Adriatico and his latest time trial exploits.

He added: "Everything looks good for the next month with the Giro. This was the first time I've ever felt good for the Worlds - normally I'm empty by the end of the season.

"It was good to be in the mix and to know I'm in good shape. The time trials are important in the Giro so it stands me in good stead."

