136km to go – First sight of the descent off Bergullo

And it's an extremely technical one. The road twists and turns back on itself in a really sinuous fashion and we could see that create some problems later on.

The advantage in descents like that is always with a lone rider versus a peloton, particularly towards the back of any groups where any changes of speed are magnified. That would suit an attacking soloist like Annemiek van Vleuten, or a fearless descender like Kasia Niewadoma.

The next climb is the Mazzolano and it's brutally steep. On this first passage it seems as though the bunch are taking it easy.

141km to go – Another crash!

Gosh this is nervous stuff. The flag dropped and the pace immediately increased.

An Ethiopian rider came down at the back of the peloton this time and another rider falls off the edge of the road and ends up on the grassy verge.

We are already climbing and the pace set at the front is creating early casualties.

Crash!

And they're not even out of the neutral yet. The race was intentionally slowed by the commissaires at the front and as a result a concertina effect has caused a small pile-up. Unfortunately for British fans, Lizzy Banks, one of the in-form climbers in the women's peloton is one of those caught up. She's going to need a bike change.

This holdup means the 'neutralised' part of the race has been extended and we may actually see them start to climb the first ascent of the day still under the neutralisation.

143km to go – And we're off!

The peloton has rolled over the start line on the Imola race track and they are rolling along waiting for the flag to drop. The climbing on this course kicks off pretty much immediately, so it'll be fascinating to see who – if anyone – can make it into a breakaway.

Dutch domination

So, a bit more on the Dutch. They've won the rainbow bands for the last three World Championships, with Annemiek van Vleuten the current defending champ. Two years ago it was Anna van der Breggen who took gold, and the year before that it was Chantal Blaak. All three of them will start today, along with Marianne Vos, Demi Vollering, Amy Pieters, Ellen van Dijk and Fllortje Mackaij. It is an astonishingly strong team, capable of winning on any sort of course.

Also, it's rare among some of the starrier national squads for riders used to being the outright leader on their trade teams to work selflessly for each other's interests. Not so with The Netherlands. They've shown a frightening ability in recent years to pull together for the good of the team, which should have some of the other squads feeling very nervous.

Why Imola?

The 2020 World Championships had been scheduled to be held in Switzerland, but a Swiss government extension of Covid-19 quarantine restrictions forced the UCI into a late venue change, moving the event to Imola in Italy.

As well as a venue change there was also a change in schedule, with the two individual time trials moved and the junior and U23 events postponed for a year, meaning that the 2020 Worlds will consist of four races across four days from Thursday 24 September to Sunday 24 September. Today is day three and the first road race.

Yesterday saw the home rider Filippo Ganna take gold in the men's elite ITT.

The Profile

There are 145 riders set to compete over a hilly 143km, five-lap course. There are two key climbs that will define the race, but neither is truly monstrous. They're short and stabby, with the Cima Gallisterna looking the more likely to prove decisive.

Hello Worlds!

And welcome to Imola where we're just about underway with the women's elite road race. The winner today will be entitled to pull on the fabled rainbow bands for the following year's racing and write her name in the history books of this fine sport.

The big question today is whether the Dutch domination of the World Championships will come to an end.

