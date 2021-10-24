The Italian cycling team has fallen victim to the theft of their golden track bikes, which have been valued at €30,000 each.

The bikes of Olympic stars Filippo Ganna, Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan and Francesco Lamon were among 20 cycles stolen from their hotel.

“They were well organised," the head of the Italian team, Robert Amadio told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We knew this could happen, so we chose to stay in a hotel with its own controlled parking. Apparently, even that didn't stop the perpetrators.”

The Italian riders competing at the World Track Championships are unaffected, as their bikes have been stored at the velodrome in Roubaix.

Bike manufacturer Pinarello has launched an appeal for the whereabouts of the cycles.

“STOLEN! We are shocked to hear that most of the bikes from the Italian national team have been stolen last night from the hotel where the team was sleeping,” a statement from Pinarello read.

“All bikes are painted with unique colours and most of them with custom 3D printed handlebars which are very important for the athletes.

“We please ask our community of followers and fans to report to infobike@pinarello.com if you see any of these bikes being sold online or around.”

