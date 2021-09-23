British cyclist Lizzie Deignan has hit out against Patrick Lefevere’s comments on women’s cycling as she prepared for the UCI Road World Championships in Belgium.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws on Tuesday, the Deceuninck-QuickStep head said that he is 'not welfare' and has 'no experience, time, money or desire to invest' in women's cycling.

Asked for her opinion on the comments, Deignan was dismissive.

"I really take everything [Patrick Lefevere] says with a pinch of salt, so no, I’m not disappointed by his comments," the 32-year-old explained.

"Actually, I’m pleased that he has no interest in women’s cycling because we have no interest in him either."

Deignan is however looking forward to the World Championships in Flanders.

"I’m really good, thank you, and I’m excited to be here," she said to the press.

"It’s been a long time coming, this World Championships, actually. It’s nice to be at a World Championships that has been set in stone and we’ve been able to prepare for it and get excited about it.

"A team is important and we have riders who can be there deep into the final, for the first time in a few years, we have the ability to use our team to our advantage. At Imola, the circuit was too hard and I was on my own. This year is more dynamic and other riders have stepped up; Anna Henderson, I expect to be there at the end of the race. We have opportunity there, too."

Deignan hopes for victory after seeing the courses.

"I saw the circuits today," said Deignan. "I knew them anyway but I saw them on closed roads today and I really like the circuit. I think it’s going to be a really dynamic and interesting race. I couldn’t tell you a point where it’s going to explode or what might happen. It’s just going to be a really open race.

"I’ve come into this open minded and I have to have that tactic; being willing to lose it in order to win it. My tactic remains the same. I want to win and a top 10 doesn’t interest me ... I just have to go in with an all-in attitude."

