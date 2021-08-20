Mathieu van der Poel is struggling with a back injury which could put his 2021 plans at risk, reports claim.

The 26-year-old Dutch rider was at a high altitude camp in Livigno last week as part of his training plan, but abandoned his attendance prematurely.

A report in Belgium’s Het Laatste Nieuws said that Alpecin-Fenix and the rider will now work out a schedule he can commit to for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

The problem stems from his involvement in the MTB World Cup in May, but the condition has recently worsened despite painkilling injections and changes to his bike and equipment.

He is still on course to take part in the Val di Sole UCI MTB World Championships, and will also take part in the Benelux Tour the day after.

Yet to be decided is his involvement in September 26’s Road World Championships in Flanders and October 3’s Paris-Roubaix race.

