Cycling

Cycling World Championships - WATCH - Lithuanian riders miss start of the race and are given a DNS

Watch footage of the Lithuanian riders at the side of the race that they missed because they were late and were handed a DNS. You can watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+.

00:00:23, 2 hours ago