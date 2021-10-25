Jasper Stuyven has criticised Remco Evenepoel and accused the 21-year-old of skipping Belgium's team debrief after the road race at the Flanders World Championships.

Belgium missed out on a medal in Leuven, with Stuyven the best of their finishers in fourth with team leader Wout van Aert unable to contend.

The talented Evenepoel had been deployed in support of van Aert, fending off attacks throughout the race, but subsequently stated that he believed he had the legs to contend for victory himself.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider was heavily criticised for his role in Belgium's failure to win gold at the Olympics, when van Aert finished second, including by Eddy Merckx.

Stuyven explained to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that team manager Sven Vanthourenhout had arranged a virtual meeting five days after the Worlds road race to talk through their failure to medal, with Evenepoel a notable absentee.

"Everyone was there, except Remco [Evenepoel]," Stuyven revealed.

"He was aware, but didn't think it was necessary.

"I think that is a shame, especially because he thought it necessary to say things on TV. That stuck with some of us."

Evenepoel had won silver a week before at the European Championships in northern Italy but explained how he had felt unable to challenge in Flanders, instead following team orders in support of van Aert.

He described the race as a "missed opportunity".

Stuyven believes that one of the peloton's most prodigiously talented riders must learn not to speak so publicly after disappointing his compatriots with his comments, while also casting meeting Evenepoel's claims that he could have beaten trade teammate Alaphilippe with scepticism.

"A super-strong rider – which he certainly is – should realise that some things should remain internal," Stuyven continued.

"I think that Remco should sometimes be slowed down by his entourage. He still has to learn when he can and cannot say things.

"What he did – ride full in the early break, gesticulate and be omnipresent until the final started – any sub-topper can do. But even if he had spared himself, he would never have ridden away from Alaphilippe."

