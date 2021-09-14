Defending champion Anna van der Breggen will not compete in the time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships.

The Dutch rider, who is also the defending road race champion, has elected not to try and retain both titles in Flanders.

It is expected to be van der Breggen's last event before retirement.

The Dutchwoman will take up a sports director role with her team, SD Worx, ahead of the 2022 season.

As the defending champion, van der Breggen had earned her own automatic entry and, as such, will not be directly replaced in the Netherlands time trial team.

"Anna van der Breggen has informed national coach Loes Gunnewijk [that] she has withdrawn from the individual time trial in Flands," said a statement from the Dutch federation.

"Van der Breggen will decide at a later stage about her possible starts at the World Championship team relay and in the road race."

The 31-year-old had been due to be one of four Dutch riders competing in the women's time trial on Monday 20 September.

Anna van der Breggen won World Championship gold in both the road race and time trial at Imola in 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

Former world champions Annemiek van Vleuten and Ellen van Dijk will now lead Dutch hopes, with Riejanne Markus also competing.

Van der Breggen secured her maiden time trial title in Imola last year having previously finished second on four occasions.

One of the most decorated riders of all-time, she also pulled out of the European Championships last week and has admitted her form is short of her typically exceptional standards.

"I will try to be good at Worlds," van der Breggen told Cycling News . "I won't be 100 per cent how I was at the beginning of the season but that is fine.

Sensational Van der Breggen takes second World Championships gold

"On the bike, we will see if we can make some improvements."

Van der Breggen has indicated she is content to play a supporting role in Flanders in a formidable Dutch women's road race team.

Van Vleuten, Van Dijk, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Lucinda Brand, Amy Pieters, Demi Vollering and Marianne Vos are also included in an eight-strong unit of outstanding quality, depth and diversity.

The in-form van Dijk finished second in the time trial at the European Championships last week, before taking victory in the road race in Trentino.

The women's road race will be held on Saturday 25 September, beginning in Antwerp and finishing in Leuven on a 157.7 kilometre course.

