Filippo Baroncini won the U23 men’s road race for Italy on Friday afternoon with Eritrean Biniam Girmay claiming second.

The Italian rider struck on the second to last climb of the race at the Wijnpers in Flanders, and then continued to hold onto his lead for victory.

Two seconds behind him finished Girmay for Eritrea, earning second place in a historic achievement for his country as he sprinted clear of the chasing pack.

The last place in the podium went to Dutchman Olav Kooik, while Michele Gazzoli took fourth, giving two top-five finishes to Italy.

Lewis Askey of Great Britain finished in fifth.

Speaking afer the race, Baroncini said: "For me it's a dream, the day wwas really stressful and I think for all. It's a victory that is a dream for all my life. For me, all was perfect for me and my team. We altack in the final, and my attack was planned before the race and all went well. It's a big emotion for me, no words."

Asked about his final thoughts in the race, he said: "I think all: 'go go go go to the final,' and win this race and all went well, it's a dream for me. I have no words about this final."

