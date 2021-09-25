Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 – ‘GB! What a team!’ – Zoe Backstedt seals sensational gold at World Championships

Zoe Backstedt followed up her silver medal in the time trial by taking gold in the women’s junior road race at the World Championships. You can watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+.

00:02:46, 27 minutes ago