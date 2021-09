Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 highlights - Filippo Baroncini becomes men's U23 road race world champion

Italian rider Filippo Baroncini, 21, won the under-23 men's road race at the World Championships in Flanders, Belgium. The win came on Friday afternoon for Baroncini, with second place going to Eritrean Biniam Girmay in a famous achievement. Third went to Dutch rider Olav Kooik and there was a fifth-place finish for Lewis Askey.

00:02:54, an hour ago