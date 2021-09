Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 - ‘I didn’t think it was possible!’ – Julian Alaphilippe after stunning worlds defence

Julian Alaphilippe became the seventh rider in history to defend the rainbow stripes as he produced a trademark ride to win the elite road race on Sunday. However, the Frenchman said after the race that he “didn’t think it was possible” to defend the rainbow jersey.

00:02:33, an hour ago