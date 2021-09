Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 - ‘I have never seen him go on the attack!’ – Blythe on Van Aert after road race travails

In the latest episode of the Breakaway, Adam Blythe pondered whether pre-race favourite Wout van Aert's defensive riding style opened the door for Julian Alaphilippe.

