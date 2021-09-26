Julian Alaphilippe defended his road world title in Leuven in a race that Rob Hatch on commentary called "a race for the ages”.
It took three attacks but last year’s world champion Alaphilippe led the race as he took the bell with 15.5km to go having made the jump from a 17-man group that included pre-race favourites Wout van Aert (Belgium) and Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), and Tom Pidcock of Great Britain.
However, it was Neilson Powless (USA), Jasper Stuyven (Belgium), Michael Valgren (Denmark) and Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands) who formed a chase group from said 17-man group but Alaphilippe had enough in the tank to defend his title, winning by a gap of 32 seconds. Van Baarle came second with Valgren in third.
“Last year was a dream for me," Alaphilippe said after.
"The legs felt great and in the final I made the cut.
This wasn’t planned. I went all out. I have no words.
