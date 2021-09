Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 - Julian Alaphilippe stuns field to defend world title

Julian Alaphilippe became the seventh male rider in history to defend the rainbow stripes as he produced a trademark gutsy ride to win the men’s elite road race on Sunday. The Frenchman made the decisive move 20km out from the finish in Leuven. Dylan van Baarle took second in a sprint finish from Michael Valgren.

