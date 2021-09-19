Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 - 'Sorry!' - Filippo Ganna on denying Belgians on home soil

Belgium were denied a dream start in Flanders as Filippo Ganna spoiled the party with another impressive time trial. The 25-year-old arrived with huge question marks over his form after an underwhelming display at the recent European Championships, but had enough to edge Wout van Aert. You can watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:01:52, an hour ago