Road World Championships 2021 - The moment Marlen Reusser’s gold dream faded

Veteran Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk became a world champion for the second time in the women's individual time trial at the UCI World Championships in Flanders, Belgium on Monday. Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, who finished second, was the closest at 10 seconds back, while fellow Dutchwoman and Olympic gold medallist Annemiek Van Vleuten finished third, 24 seconds off Van Dijk.

00:00:47, an hour ago