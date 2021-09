Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 - ‘We were always in control’ – Wout van Aert after road race disappointment

Wout van Aert came up short at the UCI Road World Championships road race won by Julian Alaphilippe, but the Belgian felt he and his team-mates were always in control of the race. However, he added that his legs were just not good enough at the end of the 268-km ride.

00:01:06, 15 minutes ago