Gustav Wang won gold at the men’s junior individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Tuesday.

The Danish rider, 23rd out, produced a hugely impressive performance, putting nearly a second a kilometre into second-placed Josh Tarling of Great Britain on the fast 23.3km ride from Knokke-Heist, with Alec Segaert third.

“It feels amazing. I have dreamed about this since I won the [Danish] nationals the first time in 2019,” said Wang after the race.

It feels really good to prove that I am the best in the world!

Tarling had sat in the hot-seat tent for much of the afternoon after setting a time of 25:57.62 as the second rider down the ramp. First-time junior Tarling added his silver to the one secured by 16-year-old Zoe Backstedt earlier on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Tarling’s team-mate Finlay Pickering, the British junior time trial champion, finished 52.78 off the mark set by Wang for eighth. Pickering was 38 seconds down at the intermediate check at Oostkerke, and in contention for a podium position but overcooked a corner.

Home rider and European champion Segaert snuck in for bronze, some 29.48 seconds shy of the time set by Wang. The Belgian rider had crossed the intermediate check in fourth but managed to power home just .52 seconds ahead of Wang’s Danish team-mate Carl-Frederik Bévort.

The 100th staging of the UCI Road World Championships continues on Wednesday with the mixed elite time trial from Knokke-Heist to Bruges.

