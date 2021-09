Cycling

UCI Road World Championship 2021 - ‘That could have been a lot worse! – Finlay Pickering crashes on ITT

Finlay Pickering of Great Britain was 38 seconds down at the intermediate check at Oostkerke during the junior individual time trial, and in contention for a podium position but overcooked a corner.

00:00:38, 22 minutes ago