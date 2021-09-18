Premium Cycling World Road Championship 13:20-16:25

Who is on the men's startlist?

The event will likely come down to one question: is Filippo Ganna on top form? If the Italian is, he's basically unstoppable. But the signs from the European Championships and Olympics are that he's not, paving the way for him to be usurped.

Wout van Aert seems the most obvious candidate, if he's prepared to bury himself before the road race, while fellow Belgian Remco Evenepoel and Switzerland's Stefan Kung are other contenders. Ethan Hayter and Dan Bigham will compete for GB.

Olympic champion Primoz Roglic will sit out the TT battle as Tadej Pogacar and Jan Tratnik are drafted in for Slovenia.

UCI Road World Championships: Full schedule

Individual time trials

September 19: Elite Men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (43.3km)

Elite Men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (43.3km) September 20: Men U23 - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)

Men U23 - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km) September 20: Elite women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)

Elite women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km) September 21: Junior women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (19.3km)

Junior women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (19.3km) September 21: Junior men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (22.3km)

Mixed team relay

September 22: Mixed elite - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (44.5km)

Road race events

September 24: Junior men - Leuven to Leuven (121.4km)

Junior men - Leuven to Leuven (121.4km) September 24: Men U23 - Antwerp to Leuven (160.9km)

Men U23 - Antwerp to Leuven (160.9km) September 25: Junior women - Leuven to Leuven (75km)

Junior women - Leuven to Leuven (75km) September 25: Elite women - Antwerp to Leuven (157.7km)

Elite women - Antwerp to Leuven (157.7km) September 26: Elite men - Antwerp to Leuven (268.3km)

