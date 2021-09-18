Cycling
World Road Championship
13:20-16:25
Who is on the men's startlist?
The event will likely come down to one question: is Filippo Ganna on top form? If the Italian is, he's basically unstoppable. But the signs from the European Championships and Olympics are that he's not, paving the way for him to be usurped.
World Championships
UCI Road World Championships: Full schedule and top riders
Wout van Aert seems the most obvious candidate, if he's prepared to bury himself before the road race, while fellow Belgian Remco Evenepoel and Switzerland's Stefan Kung are other contenders. Ethan Hayter and Dan Bigham will compete for GB.
Olympic champion Primoz Roglic will sit out the TT battle as Tadej Pogacar and Jan Tratnik are drafted in for Slovenia.
UCI Road World Championships: Full schedule
Individual time trials
- September 19: Elite Men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (43.3km)
- September 20: Men U23 - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)
- September 20: Elite women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)
- September 21: Junior women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (19.3km)
- September 21: Junior men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (22.3km)
Mixed team relay
- September 22: Mixed elite - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (44.5km)
Road race events
- September 24: Junior men - Leuven to Leuven (121.4km)
- September 24: Men U23 - Antwerp to Leuven (160.9km)
- September 25: Junior women - Leuven to Leuven (75km)
- September 25: Elite women - Antwerp to Leuven (157.7km)
- September 26: Elite men - Antwerp to Leuven (268.3km)
