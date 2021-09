Cycling

World Championships - 'That could have been nasty!' - Rider has to take quick action to avoid shop window

Watch a near miss during the men's U23 race at the 2021 Cycling Road World Championships as a rider had to take evasive action. You can watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+.

00:00:15, an hour ago