Ethan Hayter became the first Briton to win the men’s omnium since 2010 at the UCI World Track Championships in Roubaix.

The title was decided by the final event of the discipline and of the night, the points race.

Hayter had won the first two events of the evening - the scratch and tempo races - and finished fourth in the elimination race to take a six-point lead into the points race on Saturday evening in France.

There were eight riders in contention for the win or a podium place with the remaining action yet to come. Those were Hayter, Aaron Gate (New Zealand), Iuri Leitao (Portugal), Matias Malmberg (Denmark), Donavan Grondin (France), Elia Viviani (Italy), Erik Martorell Haga (Spain) and Eiya Hashimoto (Japan).

Halfway through the points race, Hayter had extended his lead to 16 points, with the Brit on 135 and Aaron Gate in silver medal position on 119. Leitao remained in third place on 108 points with the top three looking settled.

Martorell Haga, Viviani, Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) and Alan Banaszek (Poland) all attacked to gain a lap but leader Hayter almost immediately responded to the challenge by doing the same.

The GB rider was able to move into a 56-point lead as the end of the race closed in, and the 23-year-old was able to secure a dominant victory finishing on 180 points with New Zealand’s Gate taking silver on 124. 121 points was enough for third for Italy’s Viviani.

